Pope leaves Indonesia with 7 people in jail: they were planning attack against him

Attempted Plot to Target Pope Francis Foiled in Indonesia Amid Historic Visit



(ZENIT News / Jakarta, 09.06.2024).- In a dramatic development during Pope Francis’ historic trip to Indonesia, authorities arrested seven individuals across multiple cities on September 2 and 3, unveiling a thwarted plot that could have upended the Pope’s visit. The arrests, made in Jakarta, Bogor, and Bekasi, stemmed from an investigation into alleged threats of violence aimed at disrupting the Pope’s mission of promoting interfaith dialogue and peace.

Colonel Aswin Siregar, spokesperson for the Indonesian police, confirmed that the country’s anti-terror unit, Densus 88, had uncovered threats circulating on social media in protest of the Pope’s presence. Although seven suspects are now in custody, it remains unclear whether they acted as part of a coordinated terrorist cell or independently. The arrests, however, highlighted the underlying tension surrounding the Papal visit, which had been widely viewed as a pivotal moment in fostering religious tolerance.

Weapons and Terrorist Links Revealed

One of the arrested individuals was found in possession of disturbing evidence—bows, arrows, and a drone, alongside ISIS propaganda material. This suspect is also believed to be linked to the 2019 stabbing of Indonesia’s former security minister, Wiranto, by Islamist extremists. Authorities believe that the same extremist ideology may have inspired the plan to attack the Pope.

The tension was exacerbated when the Indonesian government made the controversial decision to suspend the public broadcast of the Islamic call to prayer during the Pope’s visit to Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia. For some extremists, this move was seen as an affront, fueling the alleged threats.

Pope Francis Continues Peaceful Mission

Despite the alarming developments, Pope Francis carried on with his itinerary undeterred. On September 5, he met with the Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque, a symbolic gesture of interfaith unity. Together, the two religious leaders signed a joint declaration promoting religious tolerance and environmental stewardship. Their message emphasized the need for cooperation against violence and dehumanization, urging the faithful to reject the manipulation of religion as a justification for harm.

The declaration also condemned the use of faith as a tool for division, highlighting the vulnerability of women, children, and the elderly in conflicts fueled by religious extremism. Pope Francis and the Grand Imam underscored the importance of solidarity in combating these injustices, while also calling on global religious communities to unite against indifference and violence.

Ongoing Threat of Extremism in Indonesia

As the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia has grappled with radical Islamist violence for years. The 2002 Bali bombings, which claimed over 200 lives, serve as a painful reminder of the lasting threat posed by extremism in the region. The recent plot against the Pope is yet another reminder that these dangers persist.

However, the Pope’s message, echoed by the Grand Imam, carried a hopeful tone. Both leaders insisted that religion should be a force for human dignity and that faith must pave the way toward peace, reconciliation, and respect for life in all its forms.

The thwarting of this plot stands as a victory not only for security forces but also for the principles of dialogue and cooperation that underpinned the Pope’s visit. The message of tolerance shared by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam shines as a beacon of hope amid a complex and often violent world, reminding all that unity is possible, even in the face of adversity.

