Hyper-Realistic Paintings at Armenian Museum of America Explore Artist’s Innate Quest for Creative Autonomy

WATERTOWN, MA–The Armenian Museum of America ​recently announced the opening of its next contemporary art exhibition, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan’s “Filtered Identity.” Tigran is a New York-based artist whose ​oversized ​photo-realistic paintings merge an interest in classical and modern art with an emphasis on his own experiences as a father and an immigrant. ​At first look, his artworks appear to be photographs, but the portraits are hyper-realistic oil paintings. ​

There will be an Opening Reception ​with the artist on Thursday, September 19 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public​.

In addition to his larger-than-life canvases, Tigran’s film “American Mirror: Intimations of Immortality” will be screened in the AMA’s Rose and Gregory Archie Kolligian Media Room as part of the exhibition.​

“We cannot wait for the community to experience this new exhibit in our contemporary art galleries. You will be amazed to see these giant works. Most people will assume they are photographs ​and be completely​​ surprised that they are oil paintings!” says Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “Tigran is exhibiting all over the world and it is an honor to share his art in our galleries​ in Greater Boston​. When his studio in Yerevan​​ is open to the public, nearly a thousand people stream in on a single day to view these pieces.”

Tigran Tsitoghdzyan’s oversized photo-realistic paintings merge an interest in classical and modern art. Image credit: “Self-Isolation IV” (2022), 80″ x 80″, oil on canvas.

Tigran’s work ​has been​​ exhibited widely including Art Basel Miami, Cube Art Fair in Times Square, and globally in cities such as Dubai, Singapore, Istanbul, Cannes, Zurich, Monaco, and Brussels. ​

“These breakout works have catapulted Tsitoghdzyan to A-list status as a portrait and multi-media artist. His high productivity has sustained his success in high-end markets across the globe—from prominent galleries and prestigious art fairs to major foundations, renowned auction houses, biennales, and festivals,” writes Laura L. Constantine in a profile for the AGBU Insider​. “While the name Tsitoghdzyan may be impossible for most to pronounce, his works are impossible to ignore, as they bring a new dimension of intensity, intrigue, and insight to contemporary portraiture.”

“Filtered Identity” is curated by Ryann Casey. Ryann is a New Jersey-based artist and educator. She is an adjunct Professor of Photography, Art History and Critical Theory at Stockton University, and her current photographic and curatorial projects focus on themes of loss, trauma, and memory.

“Filtered Identity” runs from September 19, 2024 to February 23, 2025 in the AMA’s third floor Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries. For more information, visit www.armenianmuseum.org/tigran.The Armenian Museum of America is located at 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA, and the gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm.

For reservations visit the web link: www.armenianmuseum.org/rsvp​​​​

