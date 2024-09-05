YASHA AND LEONID BREZHNEV Selected as Armenia’s 2025 Oscar Submission

Edgar Baghdasaryan’s YASHA AND LEONID BREZHNEV has been selected as Armenia’s Oscar submission for the Best International Feature Film category for the 2025 Academy Awards.

YASHA AND LEONID BREZHNEV is written and directed by Edgar Baghdasaryan. The film centers on Yasha, a hard-working Soviet worker who starts talking to the Secretary General of the USSR and starts hanging out with the top communist figures from all over the world, after realizing how disappointing his pension is. The film won 5 Anahit Awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Design.

YASHA AND LEONID BREZHNEV marks Armenia’s 14th submission to the Academy Awards. Armenia has never been nominated in the Best International Feature Film category. In 2024, AMERIKATSI became the first-ever Armenian film to be shortlisted at the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will announce shortlists on December 17, followed by nominations on January 17. The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.

Armenian Film Society will host the US premiere of YASHA AND LEONID BREZHNEV this Friday, September 6 at 3pm as part of the 2024 Armenian Film Festival.

