NEW PUBLICATION: SUMMARY FINDINGS OF THE “HATE CRIMES MOTIVATED BY BIAS AGAINST RELIGION, BELIEF, OR NON-BELIEF IN TÜRKIYE 2023 REPORT”

The “Hate Crimes Motivated by Bias against Religion, Belief, or Non-Belief in Türkiye 2023 Report” revealed that 47 hate crimes or incidents were identified in 2023.

The summary report provides an overview of the full Turkish report, which aims to contribute to the prevention of these crimes and to combat the impunity granted to perpetrators of hate crimes. It compiles data gathered from submissions from religion or belief communities and media monitoring.

TO ACCESS THE REPORT PLEASE CLICK HERE

From January to December 2023, information was received in regards to 47 hate crimes or incidents related to religion, belief, or non-belief. It is known that hate crimes are generally under-reported. Therefore, these number reflect only a portion of the actual hate crimes that have occurred.

The hate crime dimension was not effectively investigated in most of the incidents occurring in 2023 ; these crimes often went unpunished. This pattern has been observed in our monitoring activities of hate crimes and incidents since 2020.

In 2023, the information on hate crimes/incidents according to targeted groups was as follows:

Christians: 22

Jews: 14

Alevis: 7

Muslims: 4

Yazidis: 2

Atheists: 1

Hate crimes take various forms and occur in many parts of Türkiye. These incidents include threats or threatening behaviours, violent attacks on individuals, damage and/or desecration of places of worship or cemeteries, damage to property, insults, and harassment. Compared to previous years, there has been an observable increase in the number and proportion of violent attacks against individuals in 2023.

When evaluated together with monitoring data from previous years, some prominent findings related to hate crimes motivated by bias against religion, belief, or non-belief in Türkiye have emerged:

Certain localities associated with religious or belief communities are repeatedly targeted.

Attacks on venues and locations related to religious or belief communities, such as cemeteries, places of worship, homes, or schools are among the most frequently encountered incidents.

Certain individuals or groups are systematically, and continuously, subjected to threats or pressure. Upon examination, incidents of hate crimes targeting Protestants, Assyrians, and Yazidis in particular have become systematic.

In 2023, an increase in hate crimes against Protestants and Jews was observed.

In 2023, there were two separate incidents where antisemitic symbols were displayed in schools. This demonstrates the need for an inclusive, pluralistic, and anti-discriminatory education system and curriculum.

Since 2020, the three most targeted groups have been Christians (52), Alevis (42), and Jews (23). The data demonstrate the continuation of entrenched prejudices and hostile attitudes towards these groups, which have been frequent targets of hate crimes over Türkiye’s history.

Legal framework and enforcement are far from adequate

Hate crimes targeting individuals, communities, or institutions based on their religion, belief, or non-belief constitute a significant human rights challenge in Türkiye. They pose a significant obstacle to social cohesion. However, the relevant legal framework, and its implementation, in Türkiye are far from adequate in addressing these crimes. The Human Rights Action Plan of April 2021 included objectives for new regulations in the Turkish Penal Code concerning discrimination and hate crimes, as well as for improvements on databases and statistics on these crimes. After three years, however, these important steps are yet to have been implemented.

The data presented in the report underscore the urgent and multifaceted need to strengthen the fight against these crimes in Türkiye. To this end, prominent needs include:

effective investigation of these crimes;

systematic monitoring and reporting of hate crimes based on religion, belief or non-belief by public officials and sharing of disaggregated data with the public;

provision of effective compensation for harm;

adoption of a holistic approach to the support of victims;

monitor and advocacy activities on hate crime by civil society;

multistakeholder activities to combat hate crimes.

We know that hate crimes can be prevented. Raise your voice against hate crime, take action for equality!

Freedom of Belief Initiative project has been implemented with the support of the European Endowment for Democracy (EED). Its contents do not necessarily reflect the official opinion of EED. Responsibility for the information and views expressed lies entirely with the Freedom of Belief Initiative.

https://inancozgurlugugirisimi.org/en/new-publication-summary-findings-of-the-hate-crimes-motivated-by-bias-against-religion-belief-or-non-belief-in-turkiye-2023-report/