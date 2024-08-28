“Because we care”: The ARARAT Museum of the Yerevan Brandy Company is Now Certified as “Responsible Host”

As part of its ongoing commitment to Responsible Hosting and the applying the best international solutions, the ARARAT Museum of the Yerevan Brandy Company has become the first museum in Armenia to receive the prestigious “Responsible Host” certification. This recognition is awarded to a select group of museums worldwide.



Led by Pernod Ricard globally, this initiative aims to educate and certify all the Group’s Brand Homes in responsible serving practices, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.



To obtain its “Responsible Host” badge ARARAT Museum underwent a two-staged verification process that ensures application of high standards. This included a serf-assessment phase followed by a mystery shopper visit with findings assessed against all 18 Responsible Hosting criteria by and independent third-party.



“As we reflect on our consistent efforts over the past years, it is important to emphasize that ARARAT Museum is not only a place to discover the unique history of Armenian brandy-making, its modern facets, and the craftsmanship passed down through generations but also a place that prioritizes the well-being of each visitor by promoting responsible drinking and hosting,” stated Arno Tadevosyan, Manager of the ARARAT Museum.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/08/28/“Because-we-care”-The-ARARAT-Museum-of-the-Yerevan/3046109