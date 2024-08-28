BBC Sheds Light on Challenges Facing the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem

LONDON — The latest episode of BBC’s The Documentary Podcast sheds light on the challenges facing the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City.

“This small patch of land is of vital importance to Christians, Muslims and Jews alike. But, amid accusations of dodgy deals, corruption and trickery, there are concerns that the Old City’s historic multi-ethnic and multi-religious identity is being altered. In the Armenian Quarter a battle is going on for the control of land which the local community says is essential to its well-being and even its survival,” author Emily Wither says.

Dating back to the 4th century, the Armenian presence in Jerusalem holds deep historical significance. However, this historic quarter is currently under threat due to aggressive actions by extremists, settlers, and businesspeople, seeking to appropriate the land. Recent incidents, including an attack led by individuals associated with Israeli-Australian businessman Danny Rubenstein, have targeted the Armenian community, resulting in injuries and arrests among Armenian residents.

The conflict escalated following the revelation that the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem had struck a previously undisclosed land lease deal with Xana Gardens, a real estate company, to develop a luxury hotel in the “Cows’ Garden” area, which encompasses crucial parts of the Armenian Quarter. The community reacted with outrage upon learning about the details of the deal.

On 26 October 2023, the leader of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem announced the cancellation of the land lease deal. Yet, tensions at the Cows’ Garden continue to remain high. Representatives from Xana Gardens have sent contractors, armed settlers, and bulldozers to seize the land – which, along with the parking lot, includes Armenian Church property and the homes of five families. These provocations have led to numerous confrontations, including altercations between armed settlers and Armenian residents.

