Screening of “Strangers in a Promised Land-Remastered” at Fresno State

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program presents the screening of the 1982 documentary classic, “Strangers in a Promised Land-Remastered,” directed by J. Michael Hagopian, at 7:00PM on Friday, September 20, 2024, in the University Business Center (5245 N. Backer Ave.), Alice Peters Auditorium, on the Fresno State campus. A reception will precede the screening from 6:00-7:00PM in the University Business Center Gallery.

The event is co-sponsored by the Armenian Film Foundation and NAASR (National Association of Armenian Studies and Research).

Following the screening of the film, a panel discussion will be held with Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian, Berberian Coordinator of the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State, Dr. Carla Garapedian from the Armenian Film Foundation, and special guests.

Jacob Seropian

“Strangers in a Promised Land” is the story of the Fresno Armenian community over a hundred-year period. This newly remastered film from the original 16mm print, depicts the universal experience of immigration, the overcoming of adversity, discrimination and the achievement of success by Fresno Armenians.

Narrated by Governor George Deukmejian, the film tells the story of the first Armenian settlers in Fresno and their struggle to create a new homeland in the legendary Central Valley, the richest farmland in the world. It includes, amongst others, the story of the Seropian family; Malcolm Markarian, the “fig king” of America; the Bedrosians and Pakchoians, who became leaders in the raisin industry; and artists like William Saroyan and Varaz Samuelian.

Both nostalgic and bittersweet, this hour-long film is a rare portrait of the Fresno community forged in adversity, hope and promise.

The screening and reception are free and open to the public. Free parking is available in Fresno State Lot P6, near the University Business Center. Parking permits are not required on Friday nights.

The presentation will also be live-streamed on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/armenianstudiesyoutube.

For information about upcoming Armenian Studies Program presentations, please follow us on our Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or at the Program website, https://fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.

