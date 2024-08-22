Ferrahian Cabayan School Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Record Enrollment Of 1,232 Students, Becoming The Largest Armenian School Outside Of Armenia

Today marked the first day of the 2024-2025 school year across both campuses of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School and Holy Martyrs Cabayan Elementary School in Los Angeles. This year, as the school enters its 60th year, it has reached a record-breaking total enrollment of 1,232 students between the Ferrahian High School and Middle School Campus in Encino and the Cabayan Elementary and Pilavjian Preschool Campus in North Hills. This milestone solidifies Ferrahian as the largest Armenian school outside of Armenia.

Since its founding in 1964, Ferrahian has been dedicated to providing an exceptional education deeply rooted in Armenian language, culture, and heritage. Over six decades, it has become a cornerstone of Armenian education in Los Angeles, shaping generations of students with a strong sense of identity and academic excellence while playing a crucial role in preserving Armenian identity and community in the diaspora.

Ferrahian School Board Member Alex Beylerian said, “For 60 years, our school has been the epicenter of the Armenian community here in the United States. As the banners across our campuses read—‘Memories, Milestones, and Momentum’—all three are on full display as we embark on year 60. #ChooseArmenianSchools.”

Armenian schools like Ferrahian are vital to ensuring that future generations maintain a strong connection to their heritage, fostering a sense of pride and belonging. As the school celebrates this landmark year, it remains committed to nurturing the next generation of Armenian leaders and scholars. Congratulations to all the students, teachers, and staff on the start of a new academic year and this remarkable 60th anniversary!

The photo above images Ferrahian students at the middle & high school campus.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1278495303414119&set=a.731181944812127