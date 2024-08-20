Fresno State Presents “An Evening with Ken Khachigian”

FRESNO — Ken Khachigian, trusted speechwriter and confidant to Presidents Nixon and Reagan, will discuss his new book, “Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan & Nixon”, at 6:30PM on Thursday, September 5, in the Satellite Student Union, 2485 E. San Ramon Ave, at Fresno State. The event is free to attend. A discussion and question and answer will be followed by a book signing.

The event is sponsored by Valley Children’s Hospital, The Office of the President, The Maddy Institute, the Armenian Studies Program, and the Institute for Media and Public Trust at Fresno State.

Ken Khachigian was Ronald Reagan’s favorite speechwriter, trusted political adviser, and “go- to” counsel for the President and First Lady in campaigns and political crisis. As chief speechwriter, Khachigian shaped many of Reagan’s most prominent addresses beginning with the first Inaugural. In 1985, when the President was confronted with his first personal crisis, Khachigian wrote what has been called the “greatest speech of Reagan’s career” at Bergen Belsen.

Ken served in President Richard Nixon’s White House and as a principal aide to Nixon as the former President emerged from Watergate. In those days of Nixon’s comeback, he assisted with Nixon’s memoirs and led the preparation for the historic interviews with David Frost.

Free parking is available near the Satellite Student Union. Enter at Barstow and Maple Aves. Use parking code #266607 at a parking kiosk to receive a free pass.

