Serena Williams Shares Stunning Family Photo (& Reveals the Meaning Behind Adira’s Name)

Nakeisha Campbell

Serena Williams paid a special tribute to her youngest daughter, Adira, in honor of her first birthday, complete with a stunning family photo.

The tennis legend and entrepreneur took to Instagram to celebrate Adira’s milestone birthday, starting with a rare glimpse of her spring-themed maternity shoot. Williams wrote, “A year ago today—August 15th, I gave birth to my second baby girl, Adira River Ohanian. She is a true light. Here’s a peek inside my maternity shoot.”

In the post, Williams showcases her bump in a see-through gown while lying in a bed of colorful flowers. In the second slide, she hangs in mid-air in aerial silk, and in the following, she poses in a stunning black-and-white close-up. One fan said, “These pictures are stunning—wow! They truly capture the beauty of motherhood. It’s hard to believe it’s been a whole year, time is flying by!”

Next, the athlete posted a second slideshow with a never-before-seen family photo, featuring her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their 6-year-old daughter, Olympia. And in the caption, she explained the meaning behind Adira’s name. She said, “Adira is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin and means ‘mighty,’ ‘strong,’ and ‘majestic.’ The elegant name is popular in many cultures around the world.”

She continued, “Adira is the feminine form of the classic name Adir. It is a Biblical name, meaning ‘Strong One.’”

In the post, Williams dons a gorgeous, iridescent gown while her husband and daughter are matching in white. Ohanian commented, “She’s ONE,” adding a shocked emoji. “How did that happen so fast.”

Actress Mindy Kaling also wrote, “Gorgeous name for an icon.” And one fan said, “You guys are such a beautiful family. And Adira is a powerful name. I love it! “

Williams shared a third post to highlight both of her daughters, including two mother-daughter snaps from her maternity shoot. In it, the Grand Slam champion wears the same sheer ensemble while Olympia, who’s preoccupied with the flower petals, dons a flattering pink dress.

Williams wrote, “Olympia is always there for me. Before having a second child, I always wondered, ‘How could I love anything as much as I love @olympiaohanian? Then Adira came along…she is so special, so fun, so funny, so loving, so sweet and so strong!!! You see, God makes your heart get bigger. Because my love for Olympia has not dimmed. My heart simply now is doubled the size and I have a greater capacity to love more!”

During an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Williams opened up about becoming a mom of two. She said, “Two is different, but I haven’t experienced it yet because they’re six years apart. So Olympia is in school most of the day and I get to hang out with the baby most of the day. And then when Olympia is home, I get to hang out with her.”

She added, “Someone gave me the best advice, they said, ‘Spend more time with the oldest cause they’ll remember.’ Isn’t that the best advice? But I do. Because the little one won’t remember. So whenever Olympia’s home, I’m with her.”

Wishing the happiest first birthday to Adira!

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/serena-williams-shares-stunning-family-192535968.html