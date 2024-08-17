Jemma Avetisyan named principal director of Russian musical theater

Russian-Armenian Jemma Avetisyan has been appointed principal stage director of the Krasnoyarsk Musical Theater in Russia, Kulturomania reported on Saturday, citing the theater website.

Avetisyan has already directed two plays which are now included in the theater’s repertoire.

Krasnoyarsk Musical Theater Director Olga Romanova introduced the new principal director to the troupe on August 15.

Jemma Avetisyan graduated from the Directing Department of the Novosibirsk State Theater Institute.

