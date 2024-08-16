New York mayor, suspected of corrupt ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, hit with new subpoenas

US federal prosecutors in New York served another round of grand jury subpoenas on Mayor Eric Adams as part of a corruption investigation that has stretched for nearly a year, according to sources, ABC News reports.

Adams confirmed receipt of the subpoenas during a taped interview with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter

As ABC News has previously reported, the investigation, at least in part, involves whether Adams and his campaign sought illegal donations from Turkey in exchange for pressuring the fire department to rush an inspection of the new Turkish consulate. Investigators also examined whether Adams received upgrades on Turkish Airlines flights.

An attorney for Adams, Brendan McGuire, said he and another lawyer have conducted their own investigation of the areas federal prosecutors are reviewing and have concluded the mayor did nothing wrong.

And Politico previously reported that the Azerbaijani government had paid for two of the mayor’s aides to travel on what was billed as an economic development trip just months before the investigation.

https://news.am/eng/news/838323.html