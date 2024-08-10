Metropolitan of Chalcedon’s personal agenda in Kyiv

Great leaders often surround themselves with wise advisers. The Ecumenical Patriarch has proven to be a pivotal leader. In the Ukrainian issue, it appears he’s run out… of (wise) advisers.

Five years after granting autocephaly to Ukraine, the wound remains unhealed. The two Churches are de facto divided. Those close to Epifaniy, Onufriy, and the Zelensky government do not mince their words.

“The Patriarch brought in Emmanuel of Chalcedon to defuse the situation, but instead, he’s created dozens of problems,” they all agree. Interestingly, all parties involved seem to agree as well.

The Patriarch has given carte blanche on the “Ukraine” portfolio to the Elder Metropolitan of Chalcedon. In Ukraine, however, he is accused of pursuing “personal agendas.”

The “next Patriarch”

Every time the Metropolitan of Chalcedon visits Kyiv, he travels in an official car equipped with a security light, accompanied by two state security vehicles and an ambulance. This is because some high-ranking hierarchs of the autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine “present” Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel as the certain successor to the Phanar. Behind the scenes, they urge the government to accord him the same level of respect and treatment, which is why he receives comparable honors and safety measures.

Despite the accolades and honors, no tangible results have been delivered. Five years ago, by order of the Patriarch, the Metropolitan of Chalcedon was tasked with implementing the provisions of the Tomos: unifying the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the new Church.

Five years later, it is said that the Metropolitan of Chalcedon is no longer aligning with the Patriarch’s direction. This is particularly evident in the ongoing support for Bill 8371, which seeks to abolish the Church of Onufriy.

The Ecumenical Patriarch considers the bill unbeneficial, while Zelensky is frustrated that the Churches have not found a way to communicate in his country. In the meeting between Metropolitan Emmanuel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Metropolitan endorsed Metropolitan Yevstratiy of Bila Tserkva’s statement that, although the bill has “issues,” “they will soon be resolved.”

Obstacles

Almost six years after the unification council in Ukraine, the Metropolitan of Chalcedon has yet to meet with a representative of Metropolitan Onufriy’s Church.

On the contrary, it has also complicated matters for Bishop Michael of Komana, the Exarch of the Patriarchate and representative of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Kyiv. Always with the assistance of Metropolitan Yevstratiy, the right-hand man of Epifaniy.

The policy of Emmanuel of Chalcedon is well-known both in Kyiv and across the provinces of the Ecumenical Throne. “We question whether the Patriarch is fully aware of what Emmanuel is doing in Kyiv,” says a person deeply familiar with the situation in Ukraine.

“The only information the Patriarch reportedly receives comes from the reports provided by the Metropolitan of Chalcedon,” he adds.

A typical example is when, a few months ago, a delegation from the Phanar was scheduled to visit Kyiv. This visit never occurred, with the Ukrainians putting forward technical or security reasons.

However, it is rumored that Emmanuel, along with Metropolitan Yevstratiy of Bila Tserkva, ensured that this visit did not occur—at least for now.

From the column of Greek edition orthodoxtimes.gr, Melchizedek

*Published in the newspaper “Orthodoxi Alitheia”

https://orthodoxtimes.com/metropolitan-of-chalcedons-personal-agenda-in-kyiv/