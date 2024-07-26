“Olympic House of Armenia” Opens in Paris

PARIS — Ahead of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the “Olympic House of Armenia” was officially opened today in the capital of France.

The event was attended by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Sports Karen Giloyan, Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France Hasmik Tolmajian, Honorary Consul Denis Djorkaeff, members of the Armenian Olympic team, representatives of the Armenian Olympic Committee and AGBU.

Welcoming the attendees, President Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed gratitude to the athletes of the Armenian national team, “thanks to whom we have the opportunity to represent our country at the 33rd Olympic Games.”

“There is one expectation – to see the Armenian flag raised, to see happy and victorious smiles,” said Vahagn Khachaturyan and wished success to the athletes participating in the Olympic Games.

The President also emphasized the great attention paid by the Government to physical culture and sports, including the development of mass sports.

Head of Prime Minister’s Staff Arayik Harutyunyan said: “Hopefully, until August 11, we will have many opportunities to honor our athletes here. I hope that after the Olympic Games we will promise to build at least four new sports schools in Armenia in honor of our Olympians.”

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan presented the details of the “Olympic House of Armenia” initiative.

“France is a friendly country, home to many Armenians. The goal of the “Olympic House of Armenia” is to strengthen the ties between athletes and fans. Here you will meet people who want to become Armenian, feel Armenian. The day after their performances, the athletes will come to the Olympic House of Armenia, communicate with journalists and fans, representatives of the Armenian community, and on the big screen, the fans will have the opportunity to watch the performances of the athletes,” said the deputy minister.

Karen Giloyan informed that the initiative has been implemented in cooperation with Fastex, UNIBANK and UCOM companies and thanked for the support.

The “Olympic House of Armenia” will operate in the building of the Armenian General Benevolent Union at 118 Rue, Courcelles 75017, Paris.

President participates in the first “Sports for Sustainable Development” summit

President Vahagn Khachaturian participated in the first “Sports for Sustainable Development” (#Sport4SD) summit held on the eve of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

One of the goals of the summit organized by the initiative of France and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is to promote the contribution of sports to the UN Sustainable Development Program until 2030.

