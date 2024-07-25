PROF. RICHARD G. HOVANNISIAN
A requiem service will be held to mark the one year anniversary of Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian’s passing on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721. A special service will also be held immediately following the requiem at his gravesite at Masis-Ararat Armenian Cemetery, located at 250 N Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA 93706.
He is remembered by his:
Son, Raffi and Armenouhi Hovannisian, children and grandchildren
Son, Armen and Elizabeth Hovannisian, children and granddaughter
Daughter, Ani and Armenio Kevorkian and children
Son, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian and children
Brothers, John, Ralph and Vernon Hovannisian families
Sister-in-law, Nazik K. Messerlian and family
In-laws (khnamis), Khatchikian, Aranosian, Kevorkian and Haroutiunian families
And his entire family, friends, and students.
https://asbarez.com/memorial-service-professor-richard-g-hovannisian/
İlk yorum yapan siz olun