Memorial Service: Professor Richard G. Hovannisian

PROF. RICHARD G. HOVANNISIAN

A requiem service will be held to mark the one year anniversary of Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian’s passing on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721. A special service will also be held immediately following the requiem at his gravesite at Masis-Ararat Armenian Cemetery, located at 250 N Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA 93706.

He is remembered by his:

Son, Raffi and Armenouhi Hovannisian, children and grandchildren

Son, Armen and Elizabeth Hovannisian, children and granddaughter

Daughter, Ani and Armenio Kevorkian and children

Son, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian and children

Brothers, John, Ralph and Vernon Hovannisian families

Sister-in-law, Nazik K. Messerlian and family

In-laws (khnamis), Khatchikian, Aranosian, Kevorkian and Haroutiunian families

And his entire family, friends, and students.

https://asbarez.com/memorial-service-professor-richard-g-hovannisian/