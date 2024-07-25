AMAA 105th Annual Meeting Banquet Celebrating Our Youth

PARAMUS, NJ – The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) 105th Annual Meeting Banquet, Celebrating Youth, will be held at the Sheraton Laval Hotel, Quebec, Canada, October 19, 2024, with Raffi Shnorhokian, Director, Defense and Security Programs at Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), as Master of Ceremonies.

Inspired by the timeless Biblical wisdom that advises early childhood training, the AMAA collaborates with Armenian Evangelical institutions worldwide to influence the hearts and minds of countless children, youth, and young adults. These young individuals attend quality schools, and engage in various programs, such as Youth Programs, Camps and Sunday Schools where they receive education infused with character-building Biblical teachings, learn about their rich Armenian heritage, and develop social skills through interaction with peers, fostering lifelong relationships. Within these secure and nurturing environments, they cultivate a strong sense of identity, deepen their faith, embrace Christian values, and grow in patriotism. The AMAA plays a pivotal role in kindling a passion for learning and personal development, guiding them to become mature, contributing members of the Armenian community.

The Banquet Committee is pleased to announce Raffi Shnorhokian, President of the Armenian Missionary Association of Canada, as Master of Ceremonies for the upcoming Banquet. A native of Beirut, Lebanon, Mr. Shnorhokian’s formative years were shaped within the nurturing environment of the Armenian Evangelical community. He attended the Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut and was actively involved in the youth programs at the First Armenian Evangelical Church of Beirut. Upon relocating to Canada, his engagement in the Armenian Evangelical community continued through his involvement with the youth and young adult programs at the First Armenian Evangelical Church of Montreal (FAECM), where he frequently assumed leadership roles. Currently, he serves as Treasurer of the FAECM.

Mr. Shnorhokian holds a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from McGill University and has established a distinguished career in the aeronautics industry. Reflecting on his journey, he expresses deep gratitude: “I am profoundly thankful for the AMAA-supported Armenian Evangelical youth ministries and camps in both Lebanon and Canada. These experiences provided safe and enriching environments that nurtured my faith and character. The Sunday School, youth ministries, and various social activities were not only enjoyable but also instrumental in developing my relational skills,” shares Raffi Shnorhokian.

AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian reflects on the profound influence of the Armenian Evangelical institutions and their founders, stating, “We witness the character-building impact of our institutions and their leaders, and we are filled with gratitude toward the visionary pioneers who dedicated themselves to creating these establishments.” He adds, “The upcoming 105th Annual Meeting Banquet is a much-anticipated event where we will pay tribute to Rev. Hagop Manjelikian, acknowledging his extensive and dedicated service that has enriched the lives of many young people. It’s an occasion to join together with the global AMAA community in a celebration of our youth.”

For more information and to make your reservations, you may call AMAA headquarters at 201.265.2607 or visit the website at amaa.org.

By Harout Nercessian,

-AMAA Representative in Canada

