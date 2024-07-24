Chaldean Catholic Church reacts 7 months after gay blessings: will not give them

7 months later this important Catholic community reacted by replying to the statement of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

(ZENIT News / Baghdag, 07.24.2024).- Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has reaffirmed the Church’s stance against blessing same-sex unions, asserting that such actions are inconsistent with Catholic teachings.

On July 22, following the deliberations of the Chaldean Synod, the Church’s position was made unequivocally clear:

«The Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide does not recognize same-sex unions as marriage. The legitimate and correct form of marriage for the Church is between a man and a woman, and therefore, we will not bless homosexual unions to preserve the sanctity of marriage, which is one of the seven sacraments.»

Responding to further inquiries from Per Mariam, Cardinal Sako reiterated this position:

«For us Chaldean Catholics, the blessing of a marriage is a sacrament, not merely a blessing. We cannot confer this sacrament on LGBT individuals. However, if an individual requests a prayer, we are willing to offer it, as we do for any person.»

A few days earlier, Cardinal Sako had called on the Chaldean community to «return to the source of their authentic Chaldean spirituality.» He emphasized the importance of being «a star that leads people to Christ in our daily lives.»

The Chaldean Catholic Church is one of the 23 Eastern Catholic Churches in communion with the Pope, enjoying autonomy in areas such as canon law. The Church holds significant importance in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, where it maintains a notable presence.

On December 18, 2023, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued the Fiducia Supplicans Declaration, which permits non-sacramental blessings for irregular couples. Seven months later, the Chaldean Catholic Church has responded, affirming its commitment to traditional marriage doctrine.

