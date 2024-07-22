The Bible in 10 minutes: the record-breaking priest on YouTube

(ZENIT News / Los Ángeles, 07.22.2024).- Father Michael Thomas Schmitz, a prominent Catholic priest known for his engaging social media presence, has once again captured global attention. Schmitz, who serves as the Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries for the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, released a new video titled «The Bible in 10 Minutes» on July 9. The video quickly went viral, amassing 358,000 views within its first 24 hours, breaking his previous record for single-day views.

Produced by Ascension and Coronation Media, the video aims to simplify the Bible’s complex narrative. Schmitz explains that the Bible tells one overarching story: God’s plan for humanity’s salvation. «Once we understand this story, we can grasp the context of each book of the Bible. So, here’s the story in less than 10 minutes,» he states in the video.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. By July 11, just two days after its release, the video had garnered over 598,000 views and 11,000 likes. This achievement surpassed his previous record of 160,000 views in a single day for his 2023 review of the film «Sound of Freedom,» according to Ascension Press.

Father Schmitz is no stranger to success in digital evangelization. His podcast, «The Bible in a Year,» has become a sensation, offering daily episodes that provide commentary, prayers, and reflections. With 660 million downloads in 2023 alone, the podcast guides listeners through the entire Bible over the course of 365 episodes. Schmitz’s goal is to help people form a deeper relationship with God by illuminating the Bible’s narrative, page by page.

In «The Bible in 10 Minutes,» Schmitz uses vivid animations to bring the sacred text to life. He acknowledges the challenges many face when attempting to read the Bible: «The Bible is incredible, but sometimes it’s confusing and difficult to read,» Schmitz notes in the video. «This is because it’s not just a book; it’s a collection of books written over thousands of years, in many different styles, all inspired by God and brought together by the Catholic Church.»

Schmitz’s ability to break down complex theological concepts into accessible and engaging content has made him a beloved figure among Catholics and non-Catholics alike. His work as a chaplain at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and his contributions to the Ascension Presents YouTube series further amplify his reach and impact.

