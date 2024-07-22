Armenia Welcomes EU Visa Liberalization Dialogue

YEREVAN – Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, has welcomed the European Union’s decision to begin a dialogue on visa liberalization with Armenia.

“We welcome the historic decisions made by the EU at the level of foreign ministers, providing Armenia with support through the European Peace Facility and starting a dialogue on visa liberalization,” Mirzoyan stated in response to the recent decisions by the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

He emphasized that these decisions mark a significant milestone in the Armenia-EU partnership. “This partnership is deepening based on shared values and principles, as well as a vision for stability, peace, and prosperity,” Mirzoyan added.

The Council of the European Union has welcomed the intention of the Commission intention to start a dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization.

“The EU Council welcomes the intention of the Commission to launch a visa liberalisation dialogue with Armenia .

The possibility to lift the visa obligations for Armenian citizens will only be considered upon the complete fulfilment of the benchmarks,” the EU Council said in a statement.

https://massispost.com/2024/07/armenia-welcomes-eu-visa-liberalization-dialogue/