Kim Kardashian Ignores Critics As She Posts Stunning Pics From $600M Ambani Wedding In Mumbai

Kim Kardashian paid no mind to her critics as she shared photos of her stunning outfit for the much-talked-about Ambani wedding in Mumbai, India.

The extravagant celebration, estimated to have cost a whopping $600 million, brought together dignitaries from around the globe. Kim didn’t fail to steal the show in a dusty rose lehenga adorned with a dazzling 170-carat diamond necklace.

Kim Kardashian previously came under fire from fans for wearing red at the wedding, which appears to be against tradition as it’s a color reserved for the bride.

Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Lehenga And 170-Carat Diamond Necklace In New Pics From Ambani Wedding

On Wednesday, Kim took to her Instagram account to show off her look for the three-day nuptials of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

The SKIMS founder proved why she remains one of the world’s most photographed and emulated celebrities as she turned up draped in diamonds and a bedazzled lehenga for the lavish Ambani wedding over the weekend.

She wore a dusty pink and gold lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani with floral embroidery and Swarovski crystals all over. Her necklace contained 170 carats of diamonds, glittering radiantly under the bright light at the event’s location.

Kim added an eight-carat maang tikka on top of her head that hung gently over her forehead, as well as a pair of 62-carat diamond earrings and a glittering nose ring.

The reality TV star perfected the look with chic makeup and styled her hair back into a long braid, allowing it to flow freely down her back.

She Was Joined By Her Sister, Khloe Kardashian, At The Lavish Event

In one of Kim’s pictures, she is seen posing in front of a jaw-dropping floral arrangement that mostly consists of red flowers. In another snap, she is joined by her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Like Kim, Khloe turned up in style for the lavish nuptials. She wore a vibrant pink lehenga with patterned embroidery and adorned herself with 250 carats of Schwartz diamonds and pearls.

The Good American founder carried a pink Hermes Kelly Pochette purse in her hand to match the color of her outfit. She styled her hair into a half-updo with some strands flowing down her back.

Other stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, John Cena, and Justin Bieber, attended the event.

Kim Kardashian Came Under Fire For Wearing Red At The Wedding

The mother-of-four garnered the ire of some fans for appearing in red at the wedding event. Kim had just posted the photos of her lehengas on Sunday when some critics blasted her for the look, which happens to be a color traditionally reserved for Indian brides.

“It looks very cheap [sic] and not Indian at all! Only the bride wears red,” a fan wrote, while another added that she was “not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That’s saved for the bride.”

“I’m Mexican & even I know your [sic] NOT supposed to wear Red to an Indian wedding,” one fan wrote.

Others criticized Kim for previously mocking Indian cuisine, with a fan saying, “But you once said their food is disgusting. What changed?”

Another fan wrote, “That’s nice, but I remember you saying, ‘Indian food is disgusting.’ Hopefully, the Ambani’s have organized food that you like. Mild continental dishes. Without spices, bland.”

The Kardashian Sisters Served Food At A Temple In India

During their time in India, Kim and Khloe were busy with other events besides the wedding.

According to photos shared online by the business mogul, she and her sister visited a temple in India where they helped dish out food to kids with British podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia.

For the outing, Kim wore a less revealing outfit, donning an orange and pink shawl and a long orange skirt. Her black hair was styled in a tight bun.

Speaking about the trip to the temple, Kim wrote, “Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls. I’m forever grateful.”

Kim Kardashian Recounts Gruesome Hand Injury

Meanwhile, in a new episode on “The Kardashians,” Kim explained how she suffered a nasty injury on her left hand, which she claimed was “more painful than childbirth.”

According to People magazine, the beauty mogul said the incident was caused by “my big sliding door to my bathroom,” which she noted has “no latch,” so she’d often use her hands to stop it.

“I pulled it really hard, and then Saint ran in with chips,” she further shared, referring to her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. “I’m like, ‘It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!'”

Distracted, in an effort to prevent her young son from indulging in his late-night cravings, Kim said the door “went ‘boom,’ and I was like, ‘Ugh,'” making a pained face.

“I literally looked at my hand, and I fell to the ground,” she said, as a “graphic images” warning appeared on the screen.

Calling for help, she explained that she “didn’t do anything but freeze,” adding that “you can’t even describe the pain, but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

