San Diego’s St. Sarkis Church to Host ‘Bridge to the Future’ Gala in November

The St. Sarkis Apostolic Church of San Diego announced the 12th annual “Bridge to the Future” Gala. The annual event will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 6 p.m. at the Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa, located at 5480 Grand Pacific Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92008.

The Gala will feature high profile celebrity guests, entertainment and dancing, to celebrate and support the second building phase of the St. Sarkis Armenian Church campus near Del Mar, that is the new spiritual and cultural home for the Armenian community of San Diego and beyond.

Entertainment headliners at the Gala this year include the popular Allen G. Orchestra from Los Angeles, emcee Zanni Kalaydjian, a musical cocktail reception with complimentary wine and champagne, as well as the signature live auction. Co-chairs Kathy Kassardjian and Dr. Anna Kulidjian promise an unforgettable evening.

“Our guests will enjoy a first-class event while supporting the building of our new church hall and other facilities on the St. Sarkis campus,” Kassardjian said. “Since we opened in 2022, the church has been a hub of community growth and cultural activity. Everyone’s continued support will make all the difference.”

Table sponsorships are available with generous donor benefits for each level. Individual tickets are $250 per person. Special hotel rates will be available. For tickets or donations, visit the website.

Donations can be mailed to the St. Sarkis Armenian Church Trust Fund, at 13925 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130, (619) 284-7179. Tax ID #95-2500735.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kathy Kassardjian by phone (858) 674-5541 or via email kathykass55@gmail.com, or contact Sylvia Philibbosian by phone (702) 339-6525 or via email philibbosian@yahoo.com.

