Armenia has highest unemployment rate among EEU countries

In the first quarter of this year, Armenia recorded the highest unemployment rate among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The unemployment rate was 15.5% in Armenia, 3.3% in Belarus, 4.7% in Kazakhstan, 4.9% in Kyrgyzstan and 2.8% in Russia.

The unemployment rate in the EAEU states stood at 3.2% of the labour force.

