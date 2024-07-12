‘Ponchik’: Angela Safaryan Set to Executive Produce Natalie Shirinian’s Dramedy

Angela Sarafyan will executive produce and star in Natalie Shirinian’s semi-autobiographical dramedy, “Ponchik,” Deadline reported on Thursday. The film marks the narrative feature debut of Shirinian, who is a writer and director.

“Ponchik” follows the life of Nora (Safaryan), a 30-year-old first-generation Armenian-American who lives in Los Angeles’ Little Armenia neighborhood with her immigrant parents. The film explores the challenges Nora faces between her traditional Armenian heritage, her familial ties, and her own authentic identity.

“Ponchik,” which was a finalist at the 2023 Academy-qualifying Flickers’ Rhode Island Film Festival Screenplay Competition, will be produced by Shirinian alongside her wife Elizabeth Baudouin in Spring 2025, according to Deadline.

“’Ponchik’ is a deeply personal exploration of identity and culture, and a departure from the expected narratives of Armenian films to the silver screen,” Shirinian told Deadline. “My hope with ‘Ponchik’ is to break molds and shatter stereotypes bringing an inside look at Armenian American culture through the authentic lens of having an Angela Sarafyan play the first lead role for an Armenian actress in America.”

Safaryan, who is best known for her role as Clementine on HBO’s hit series “Westworld,” will next star in several films, including Jack Begert’s “Little Death”; Amazon’s “G20,” starring opposite Viola Davis; Jose Eduardo Belmonte’s “Quase Deserto”; Justine Bateman’s “Feel”; and “Billy Knight,” where she is to star opposite Al Pacino. She is also set for a recurring role in “El Gato,” a series on Prime Video.

Shirinian, who is a director, actor, writer, and producer, made her directing debut in 2016 with the award-winning documentary “Interior Motives.” She has also directed several short films, including “iO,” “A Contemplation on Self Love” and “Parev Mama (Hello Mother)”.

The filmmaker’s latest project, a documentary short titled “Alok” also produced alongside Baudouin, premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

https://asbarez.com/ponchik-angela-safaryan-set-to-executive-produce-natalie-shirinians-dramedy/