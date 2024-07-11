World’s First Armenian Monopoly Board Game Now Available for Pre-Order

Get ready to embark on an exciting journey through Armenian culture, history, and landmarks with the world’s first Armenian Monopoly board game, a collaboration between Hasbro, Impact Promos, and Armenian Tourism. Available for orders as of July 1, this exclusive edition will offer enthusiasts a chance to experience the rich tapestry of Armenia in the iconic format of the beloved board game.

Armenian Monopoly promises an immersive experience, showcasing iconic Armenian landmarks, cultural symbols, and historical monuments on its game board. From the majestic Mount Ararat to the vibrant streets of Yerevan, players will traverse through Armenian heritage, acquiring properties, and building their empires as they compete to become the ultimate tycoon.

“We are thrilled to introduce the world’s first Armenian Monopoly board game,” said Sevan Hanimyan, Founder and Managing Director of Impact Promos. “This collaboration celebrates the beauty and richness of Armenian culture, inviting players to explore its wonders through a timeless classic.”

The game will be available for purchase exclusively online, with orders accepted from now to September 30. Designed as a perfect holiday gift, the Armenian Monopoly board game is scheduled for delivery in time for Christmas, allowing families and friends to come together around the globe and enjoy a uniquely Armenian gaming experience.

The Armenian Monopoly board game

In addition to offering an entertaining pastime, a percentage of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to the Armenian Global Relief Fund, supporting vital initiatives and projects within Armenia and beyond.

Monopoly, recognized by the Guinness World Records as the most played board game worldwide, with an estimated 500 million players, continues to captivate audiences across generations. With the introduction of the Armenian edition, Monopoly enthusiasts and Armenians worldwide will have the opportunity to celebrate the nation’s heritage in a fun and interactive way.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Armenian history and culture with the world’s first Armenian Monopoly board game. Secure your order before September 30.

https://asbarez.com/worlds-first-armenian-monopoly-board-game-now-available-for-pre-order/