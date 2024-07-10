Wine-filled days of DILIJAN WINE FEST 2024 will take place on August 3 and 4

For three years in a row, Dilijan Wine Fest has brought wine lovers and winemakers together at the Khanjian Villa area in Dilijan.

This year, too, DILIJAN WINE FEST 2024 promises to be unforgettable by offering its visitors a fair featuring 35+ winemakers, wine tasting, lectures and masterclasses, outdoor movie screenings, painting with wine sessions, a concert program and DJ sets, and much more.

DILIJAN WINE FEST 2024 is organized by the fintech platform EasyPay and the creative agency TimeTo. The most affordable tickets are available in the easywallet app, and tickets can also be purchased via the green EasyPay payment kiosks.

Now comes the most exciting part: within the scope of the festival, EasyPay is giving away 3 trips to Montenegro for two people each. To take part in the draw, one needs to purchase a DILIJAN WINE FEST ticket via easywallet by July 31 inclusive. Entry to the draw is only possible with tickets bought via easywallet. Each purchased ticket counts as one entry. The draw will take place during the festival, with winners to be selected randomly.

The festival awaits its visitors at the Khanjian Villa area in Dilijan on the first weekend of August—August 3 and 4! More information about the festival is available on EasyPay’s website.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2024/07/10/Wine-Fest/4151852