Catholicos Aram I congratulates Iran’s new president

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. He expressed warm congratulations on behalf of the Holy See of Cilicia, its prelacies, and especially the Armenian community in Iran, the Holy See reported.

Catholicos Aram I highlighted the historical relations and good neighborliness between Armenians and Persians, and Armenia and Iran, expressing hope that this friendship and cooperation passed down from history will continue in a spirit of renewal, particularly in the light of the current challenges. He underlined that the Armenians of Iran are an integral part of Iranian society with a rich historical presence and continue to contribute to the country’s development in various areas.

“Additionally, His Holiness underscored the importance of the ongoing dialogue between the Catholicosate of Cilicia and the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran and between the Catholicosate and the Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Holy See of Cilicia said.

“Finally, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I wished President Pezeshkian success in all his plans and aspirations,” it added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/09/Catholicos-Aram-Iran/3026631