Armenian students win 8 medals at International Scientific Physics Olympiad

Armenian school students clinched eight medals, including two silver and six bronze, at the International Scientific Physics Olympiad held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, the Armenian education ministry reported on Wednesday.

All the students were from Yerevan’s Physics and Mathematics Specialized School after Artashes Shahinyan and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia Foundation Yerevan High School.

The competition brought together 108 students from 19 countries.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/10/students-Physics-Olympiad/3027299