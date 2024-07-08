Israel targets Catholic Church school in Gaza

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 07.08.2024).- On Sunday, July 7, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem raised its voice against a new attack by Israel on Christians in the Holy Land.

In a note published that day, it stated, «The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem is following with great concern the news about the attacks, apparently launched by the Israeli army against the Holy Family School in Gaza this morning. Images and media reports from the scene show scenes of civilian casualties and destruction on the premises.»

They acknowledge that although the school «is owned by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Holy Family School has been, since the beginning of the war, a place of refuge for hundreds of civilians.» They also highlight that «There are no religious personnel in the school.»

Therefore, the Latin Patriarchate condemns «in the strongest terms the attacks against civilians or any belligerent action that does not ensure that civilians remain out of the combat zone.»

The statement concludes by inviting everyone to «continue praying for the Lord’s mercy and hope that the parties will reach an agreement to immediately end the horrific bloodshed and the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.»

