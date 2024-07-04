Mayor of Jerusalem hosts Catholic and Orthodox leaders: tax collection on the table

The church leaders reiterated their longstanding position that such unilateral actions by municipalities conflict with the historical status quo and the rights of the Churches.

Elizabeth Owens

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 07.04.2024).- In a constructive atmosphere, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches of the Holy Land met with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon on Tuesday, July 2. The church leaders personally conveyed their concerns outlined in a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier in June, focusing on recent municipal legal actions regarding alleged municipal tax debts.Th

The church leaders reiterated their longstanding position that such unilateral actions by municipalities conflict with the historical status quo and the rights of the Churches. These rights have been acknowledged and protected for centuries, recognizing the immense contributions of the Churches to the Holy Land and the sacred city of Jerusalem.

The leaders emphasized that any resolution of outstanding issues between the churches and the municipalities should be achieved through dialogue with the Government. They believe that the Government has a comprehensive understanding of the complex issues and relationships involved.

Expressing their willingness to engage in discussions, the church leaders highlighted the special committee established by the Government in 2018, designed to address these matters. They sincerely hope that the municipalities will be included in this comprehensive solution.

The church leaders are now awaiting a response from the Prime Minister to their letter. In the interim, they are optimistic that the positive reception from Mayor Leon will help to initiate dialogue mechanisms, aiming for a favorable outcome that benefits all parties involved.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

https://zenit.org/2024/07/04/mayor-of-jerusalem-hosts-catholic-and-orthodox-leaders-tax-collection-on-the-table/