Atom Egoyan’s new film to open Golden Apricot

Canadian-Armenian master Atom Egoyan’s new widely acclaimed work Seven Veils, which premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival, is the opening film of the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival (GAIFF) 2024.

Egoyan himself will not only attend the festival, but also preside over the Apricot Stone short films competition jury, organizers said.

The film is a harrowing and visually rich reinterpretation of Richard Strauss’ opera Salome, where Amanda Seyfried gives a brilliant performance as a theater director, struggling to give life to her own vision of the biblical story of Salome.

The film will be screened at the opening ceremony and during the festival week as a Yerevan premiere.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/06/22/Atom-Egoyan-Golden-Apricot/3020099