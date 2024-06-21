New book tells about Azerbaijani vandalism in Artsakh

With the blessing of Catholicos of all Armenians Karekin II and the order of Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, a book about the Azerbaijani vandalism in Artsakh has been published.

The book entitled “A State Policy of Vandalism in Azerbaijan” reveals the acts of Azeri vandalism targeting Artsakh’s historical and cultural monuments.

The book was published under the auspices of the Artsakh Ethnic Cultural Center in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

The book presentation is planned for the near future.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/06/21/book-Azerbaijani-vandalism/3019569