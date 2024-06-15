Why Armenia Needs a Holistic Foreign Policy Approach: Talk with Edward Djerejian

Veteran U.S. diplomat Edward Djerejian sits down with CivilNet’s Eric Hacopian to review Washington’s relations with Yerevan and potential strategies to enhance Armenia’s significance to world powers. They also discuss Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh last year, the West’s apparent unwillingness to prevent it, and why Armenia now needs to become a security “porcupine.”

Ambassador Djerejian’s 32-year diplomatic career spanned eight presidential administrations and included posts as U.S. ambassador to Syria and Israel. He is a leading expert on national security, foreign policy, and public diplomacy.

https://www.civilnet.am/en/news/781354/why-armenia-needs-a-360-degree-foreign-policy-in-conversation-with-edward-djerejian