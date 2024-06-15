Catholicos Aram I seeks support from Vatican for release of Armenian prisoners in Baku

During his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia expressed his deep gratitude for the solidarity Pope Francis has shown regarding the Artsakh issue and urged him to show the same support regarding the return of the Artsakh Armenians to their homeland under international protection and the swift release of the Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan, the Holy See of Cilicia reported on Friday.

Catholicos Aram I discussed these concerns with the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, and the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti.

“A few weeks ago, in a letter to the spiritual head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, His Holiness requested the Patriarch—given their long-standing personal friendship—to intervene with the President of Russia. He asked Patriarch Kirill to work towards the release of Armenian political prisoners in Azerbaijan and to ensure the preservation of Armenia’s spiritual and cultural heritage,” the Holy See said.

