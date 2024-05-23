Most Armenians forget that 26-days before

Most Armenians forget that 26-days before the 2020 #Artsakh War began, the #CSTO sent

@NikolPashinyan‘s #Armenia a 20-page official memo, detailing #Azerbaijan‘s plans, with #Russia‘s recommendations to thwart it. Pashinyan’s self-serving regime buried it. This is uncontested. Outlined in the memo: –Since 2018, the military balance began shifting in favor of Azerbaijan; -Since 2019, #Azeri sleeper cells began operating in Armenia; –War is imminent and Armenia will lose; –#Turkey is expected to actively participate in the coming war; –Mercenaries from #Syria will participate in the coming war; -Armenia should request CSTO to organize joint military exercises in Armenia to effectively prevent the war. After 2018’s #Velvet coup, #Pashinyanculled the military and its leadership, indefinitely jailed patriots, and replaced most every government role with abjectly unqualified unemployable children. Why? It should be more than obvious when you look at their history and record. Click the link and read the memo.

Most Armenians forget that 26-days before the 2020 #Artsakh War began, the #CSTO sent @NikolPashinyan's #Armenia a 20-page official memo, detailing #Azerbaijan's plans, with #Russia's recommendations to thwart it. Pashinyan's self-serving regime buried it. This is uncontested.… https://t.co/IViAHslrOz — Ara Krikorian (@ASKrikorian) May 22, 2024

CSTO exercise document which was sent to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia on September 1, 26 days before the start of the war was just leaked by Mikayel Minasyan, Sargsyan’s son-in-law. Link to PDF:

The document has tons of information on the upcoming exercise for September 15-16 which was about an Azeri-TR attack on Artsakh/Armenia. It lists the events and the situation, which is most likely put together from intel. What’s written is very close to what happened.

The document refers to the countries by pseudonyms.

The participation of Syrian mercenaries is noted in the document.

It also cites Azeri buildup in the information sphere, for example.

Potential sleeper cells in the territory of Armenia to be activated in times of war.

More:

Turkey & Azer will go for a corridor through Meghri.

Goals of Turkey & Azer.