Program released for visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Australia

A program of events has been released for the historic visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomewto Australia in October this year.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is visiting Australia for a variety of celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia (GOAA).

His visit will be from Friday, October 4 until Saturday, October 19, and will see the Orthodox leader spend time in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Ecumenical Patriarch will arrive in Sydney on Friday, October 4, before an official Welcoming Doxology on Saturday, October 5 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation of Our Lady in Redfern.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is set to visit Australia in October.

On Sunday, October 6, there will be a Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre (ICC) – Sydney Theatre. An official dinner will also be taking place on Tuesday, October 8 at the ICC – Grand Ballroom.

The Ecumenical Patriarch will next be in Melbourne, arriving on Saturday, October 12. A Patriarchal Divine Liturgy will be held on Sunday, October 13 at Margaret Court Arena, followed by a National Parade at KIA Arena.

On Monday, October 14, an Official Dinner will take place at Centrepiece at Melbourne Park.

As for the remainder of his stay, the Ecumenical Patriarch is expected to visit and meet with various Greek Orthodox churches and local communities.

