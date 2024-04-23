The voice actress and writer of Vardavar episode of “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” at Fox 11 Los Angeles

Last month, Armenian culture and the holiday of Vardavar were front and center in an episode of “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” in one of the first representations of Armenia on Disney!

https://fb.watch/rEMQvvQu3B

Fox 11 Los Angeles spoke to Liana Bdéwi, the voice actress behind the representation of the goddess Astghik, and writer Kathleen Sarnelli Kapukchyan, who helped bring the episode to life. Liana has connections to AGBU Montreal and spoke about volunteering to help build a community center in the homeland.

The response to the Vardavar episode has been incredible, and we hope to see more representations of Armenian cultural heritage from Kathleen and Liana in the future!

Source : AGBU