The traditional torch procession kicked off from Republic Square in Yerevan 

The traditional Torch Procession, organized by the ARF Youth Union and “Nikol Aghbalian” Student Union, started from Republic Square in Yerevan on the eve of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

As in previous years, as well as this year, everyone had the opportunity to take part in the Torch Procession as torchbearers carrying torches to Tsitsernakaberd, symbolizing the struggle for recognition and condemnation of crimes committed against humanity.

It should be noted that in order to ensure the safety of the participants of the torch procession, today, from 19:00, the traffic will be restricted in a number of streets of the capital. In particular, traffic will be partially prohibited in Republic Square, Amiryan Street, Mashtots and Baghramyan Avenues, Orbeli and Kievyan Streets.

Besides, on 24 April from 06:00, traffic will be prohibited from Leningradyan Street towards Tsitsernakaberd Highway, from the intersection of Isakov and Atenki Streets towards Atenki Street, from the bridge adjacent to Yerevan HPP in Hrazdan Gorge towards Isakov Avenue, Verfel Street towards Brazil Square.

On the same day, from 08:30 to 11:00, the entrance to Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex will be closed in order to ensure the safety of the participants of the state solemn event.

