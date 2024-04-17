Newspaper: When will Turkey special representative for normalization of relations visit Armenia?

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes as follows, in particular: Armenia attaches importance to the continuous contacts between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey, but does not yet have a concrete agreement with the Turkish side regarding the upcoming Serdar Kilic-Ruben Rubinyan meeting, the [Armenian] MFA reports in response to Hraparak’s question.

We had asked when [special representative of Turkey in the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations] Serdar Kilic’s visit to Armenia is planned, with what agenda the Turkish official is going to arrive in Armenia, and whether the issue of unblocking regional channels is included in the agenda of the visit of the special envoy of Turkey.

“Armenia continues to have a constructive engagement in the process of normalizing of Armenia-Turkey relations and attaches importance to the continuous contacts of the special representatives. At present, there is no specific agreement and agreed agenda between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on holding a meeting,” notes the [Armenian] MFA response.

Let’s remind that earlier Ruben Rubinyan had announced that the Armenian side accepted the proposal of the special representative of Turkey, Serdar Kilic, to hold the next meeting of the special representatives of the two countries in Yerevan, which was made in the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

https://news.am/eng/news/818225.html#google_vignette