Ruben Vardanyan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Russian-Armenian philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh’s former state minister, has been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for his charitable and humanitarian activities, his office reported on Monday.

The candidacy of Vardanyan, who is currently held by Azerbaijan, has been nominated by a number of reputable persons.

