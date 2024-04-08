City of Glendale’s Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event as Part of Week of Remembrance

GLENDALE, CA – The City of Glendale announces its Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event, taking place on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 4:00 PM, at the iconic Alex Theatre. This year’s theme, “1.5 Million+,” pays tribute to the enduring strength of survivors while honoring the memory of the countless victims of the 1915 Genocide.

This year’s program features an enlightening experience, with carefully curated segments aimed at educating and engaging the audience. The event will kick off with a solemn acknowledgment of the ongoing atrocities in Artsakh, underscoring a commitment to raising awareness of humanitarian crises. Attendees can expect firsthand accounts of the persistent challenges and displacement confronting Armenians as produced by Nairi Bandari including footage from Zartonk Media. The event will showcase traditional performances by the Character Dance Group and the Haikian Chamber Choir.

The City is honored to welcome distinguished guests, including Karnig Kerkonian, an esteemed international lawyer and founding member of the Committee on the Protection of the Fundamental Rights of the Artsakh People and Astrid Kamalyan, author of the recently-published children’s book, “Bábo,” which delves into the rich rug tradition originating from her family’s ancestral village in Artsakh.

The program will be emceed by Glendale local and admired reporter, Ellina Abovian.

Week of Remembrance

In the spirit of solidarity with victims of genocide around the world, the City of Glendale acknowledges and remembers those who have endured other tragic events. While the primary focus of this week is on the Armenian Genocide, the City stands in solidarity with others affected by genocide, reaffirming the City’s commitment to never forget and to work towards a future free from such atrocities.

The City invites the community to come together to honor, remember, and stand in solidarity by attending one or all of the following free events:

Saturday, April 20 at 11:00 AM: Bábo: A Reading and Book Signing with Astrid Kamalyan, on Artsakh Avenue, between Broadway and Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206.

Saturday, April 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM: Before and After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide presented by Glendale Library Arts and Culture ReflectSpace Gallery at 222 E Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205.

Sunday, April 21 at 4:00 PM: City of Glendale’s 23rd Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event at the Alex Theatre at 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203. For tickets, click here.

Thursday April 25 at 6:00 PM: Poets Against Genocide hosted by Glendale Poet Laureate, Raffi Joe Wartanian at The Center for Armenian Arts at 250 N. Orange Street, Glendale, CA 91203.

Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM: Film screening of Songs of Solomon and Discussion with Producer Asko Akopyan at Look Dine-In Cinema at 128 Artsakh Street, Glendale, CA 91206. For tickets, click here.

