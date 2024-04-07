AEF Announces 2024-2025 Scholarships for Armenian Students in the United States

GLENDALE — The Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) is proud to announce the opening of applications for two prestigious scholarship programs for the 2024 – 2025 academic year, aimed at supporting Armenian undergraduate and graduate students pursuing higher education in the United States.

The Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship:

The AEF is delighted to announce the availability of the Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarships for Armenian undergraduate students enrolled in accredited colleges or universities across the United States. This scholarship, established in memory of Richard R. Tufenkian by the Tufenkian Family, aims to empower Armenian students pursuing higher education. Three scholarships, each worth $3,000, will be awarded to deserving candidates who demonstrate academic excellence, financial need, and active involvement in the Armenian community.

The eligibility criteria for the Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship are as follows:

– Applicant must be of Armenian descent.

– Applicant must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.

– Applicant must demonstrate financial need.

– Applicant must be actively involved in the Armenian community.

The Markarian-Arakelians Scholarships:

AEF is also accepting applications for The Markarian-Arakelians Scholarships for Armenian graduate students pursuing graduate degrees in accredited colleges or universities in the United States. This scholarship program aims to support Armenian graduate students in their academic endeavors, specifically those pursuing graduate degrees in Music or Performing Arts, by awarding two scholarships, each valued at $1,500.

The eligibility criteria for The Markarian-Arakelians Scholarships are as follows:

– Applicant must be of Armenian descent.

– Applicant must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.

– Applicant must demonstrate financial need.

– Applicant must be actively involved in the Armenian community.

The deadline for submitting applications for both Scholarships is April 30, 2024.

The AEF encourages all eligible Armenian undergraduate and graduate students to apply for these scholarships to support their educational journey in the United States.

For more information on how to apply and detailed eligibility criteria, please visit the AEF website at https://aefweb.org/scholarships/.

