Is Pope Francis Illness Something Serious? The Doctor Who Operated on Him Twice Responds

The Doctor did say that Pope Francis has difficult respiratory episodes during the colder periods, in part due to lung surgery he had many years ago, but that he undergoes periodic medical check-ups and doesn’t manifest any significant illness.

Valentina di Giorgio

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.04.2024).- Pope Francis’ state of health has been a subject of interest for many, especially after a month in which he hasn’t read the addresses prepared for his various meetings. The Doctor who attended to him on different occasions recently gave a calming report on the Holy Father’s health.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, who operated on the Pontiff twice over the past three years said, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, that the Head of the Catholic Church “has no illness in particular” and is “well given his age.” Alfieri pointed out that, despite the Pope’s 88 years, he enjoys enviable health and has the head of a 60-year-old.”

Dr Alfieri explained the surgeries the Pope has undergone in the last years, including an intervention for a complicated diverticular disease and another for an intestinal obstruction and incisional hernia. Despite these procedures, Alfieri highlighted the Pope’s strength and determination to fulfil his responsibilities as Spiritual Leader and Head of Vatican State.

Asked about the Pontiff’s apparent fatigue over the last weeks, Alfieri attributed it to the enormous burden of responsibility that he faces as a world leader and Head of the Catholic Church. He stressed that the Holy Father continues to carry out his commitments, although sometimes he delegates certain tasks to his collaborators given the demands of his position.

In short, Dr Alfieri described the Pope as an exceptionally energetic and committed man, able to lead with clarity and determination despite the health challenges proper to his age. In fact, he highlighted that, mentally, the Pontiff has the head of a 60-year-old. This testimony gives a calming answer regarding Pope Francis’ health and his ability to continue fulfilling his crucial role in the Catholic Church and at the international level.

