Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem call for immediate, sustainable ceasefire in Gaza

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem reiterated in a statement their call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in the besieged Gaza strip.

“In issuing this Easter proclamation, we fully recognize the intense suffering that surrounds us here in the Holy Land, as well as in many other parts of the world. Speaking more directly to our own circumstances, we repeat our denunciation of all violent actions in the present devastating war, especially those directed against innocent civilians, and we reiterate our call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire.”

“In concert with these, we renew our plea for the speedy distribution of humanitarian aid; the unimpeded access of fully-equipped doctors and medical staff to tend to the sick and injured; and the opening of internationally facilitated negotiations aimed at ending and moving beyond the present cycle of violence,” said the statement.

“Only in this way, we believe, can a comprehensive solution be finally advanced for a just and lasting peace here in the [holy] land.”

While extending this Easter message to Christians and others around the world, we offer our special greetings to those of the faithful in Gaza who have been bearing especially heavy crosses over the past several months. These include those taking refuge inside St. Porphyrios and Holy Family Churches, as well as the courageous staff and volunteers of the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital, along with the patients they serve, added the statement.

https://english.pnn.ps/news/46844