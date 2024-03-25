Artbox Incubator Second Edition Launched

YEREVAN — Creative Armenia has announce the launch of the second edition of Artbox Incubator which presents 20 creative projects. The program provides comprehensive support to creative ideas with potential for commercial success.

Over 8 weeks, the selected individuals and teams, representing cutting-edge projects in visual arts, design, and beyond, will work with esteemed mentors and cultural leaders from Armenia, the Netherlands, Denmark, and more. Together, they will develop and refine their projects and craft comprehensive business plans. Upon completing the program, up to 10 incubated business ideas will be awarded grants totaling €100,000 to become functioning businesses.

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator models for the art world — a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports artists in developing their creative ideas in theater, cultural tourism, film, music, design, and across all fields into commercially viable and investable creative products.

Artbox Incubator is funded by the European Union in Armenia and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia within the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.

https://massispost.com/2024/03/artbox-incubator-second-edition-launched/