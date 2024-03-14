Armenian culture festival to be held in France

An Armenian culture festival will be held in Poitou-Charentes, France, on March 15-17. The event has been organized by the Primavera Foundation of Armenia and Hardiese Production.

Visages d’Arménie Festival is a unique opportunity to discover the rich culture and amazing history of the ancient country, the hardworking and talented Armenian people, organizers say.

The music of Armenia, its culture and traditions come to the French soil: concerts of magnificent performers, Armenian winemaking tradition discovery, fascinating stories about Armenian history and culture. The three days, during which the French and residents of France will be able to learn, to hear, to see, and to feel Armenia, and become closer to it.

Visages d’Arménie Festival is another ange of the Primavera Foundation activities focused on promoting the international integration of Armenian culture and Armenian artists, as well as Armenian cultural heritage recognition worldwide.

The festival program features performances by world star pianist Dmitry Masleev Khachaturian and His Universe, as well as Lilit Petrosyan (kanon), Harutyun Chkolyan (duduk), and Vocal Quintet LUYS (meaning “light”) from Armenia, chamber music concert by Thomas Lefort (violin), Ruben Kozin (piano). Discover Armenia through the photo exhibitions Visages of Artsakh by Sevak Asrian (Armenia), and Visages of Armenians by Suren Manvelyan (Armenia), as well as the screening of We (1969) documentary by famous Armenian director Artavazd Peleshyan with the pre-screening talk by journalist and screenwriter Eduard Ayanyan.

