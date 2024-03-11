TUMO will renovate the historic Gyumri market into an international culinary school

TUMO will renovate the historic Gyumri market into an international culinary school with a grant from the European Union, as well as donations from the JHM Foundation, Judith Saryan and Victor Zarougian!

The 2.5 million euro grant agreement was signed today in Gyumri by EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos and TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian. Collaborating with the French Institut Lyfe (previously known as Paul Bocuse), TUMO will craft a new curriculum that blends Armenian culinary heritage with global standards. The hub will also accommodate spaces for workshops, booths for local vendors, restaurants, shops for handmade goods, and a venue for events.

Construction will commence soon and the grand opening of the market and culinary school is scheduled for 2026. More details coming very soon!

Source: https://www.facebook.com/tumocenter