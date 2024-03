A TUMO Center is coming to Los Angeles!

It will be the first establishment of an education hub in the United States and is scheduled to open within a year. The upcoming location in North Hollywood will be available to over 1,500 students who will study various subjects free of charge.

Multiple TUMOxAGBU centers have been opened across Armenia, and we are very excited to see the initiative spread its influence to the United States!

Learn more about the partnership: https://agbu.org/tumoxagbu