Why is The Chosen series having a positive impact on Gen Z?

This series is successfully making its way around the world because – in Jenkins’ words – there is one key aspect that young audiences perceive in it: “My biggest takeaway is: tell the truth. Something that is sentimental is not bad, but if it’s a false sentiment that’s when it becomes cheesy.”

DANTE ALBA

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.12.2024).- The Chosen series, which relates the life of Jesus and his apostles, is a production that several Christian denominations have been working on, making an impact worldwide. As its producer points out: the impact is happening in the younger generations.

The project began production with few resources: thanks to donations on their website they managed to record the first season. However, as they have released more seasons, their fame has catapulted them to the point of having to present the series in theaters.

By January 2024, the production company is launching the fourth season. This season presents the public life of Jesus, but as its producers have mentioned, it is a preparation for the final part of Christ’s life.

Jenkins, its creator, comments on the success of the series that “we are in a world, especially on social media, where everything can feel processed. Generation Z is loving the show more than I expected and they keep saying it’s because it feels real; it feels authentic.”

According to the producers, one of the parts of the Gospel that this season intends to highlight is the sadness of Jesus when he realizes that his disciples (and in them represented the human race), do not understand his “list of priorities”, since when he tells them that he will have to suffer and die, for some reason they do not understand it and prefer to discuss who is the most important among them.

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the series, reflects that trust is one of the key messages of what the Jesus character is trying to convey to his apostles, he says: “no matter how often Jesus tries to tell his disciples at this point (that he has to die), he tells them very clearly trust me, this is going to happen, but trust me, and this is one of the hardest lessons to be taught”.

