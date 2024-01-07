Toyota’s Latest Young Recruit Reveals the Reason for Avoiding Late Model Racing in 2024

The world of motorsports is changing, and with the changes, there is a pool of talent that has now been unearthed, making headway into their motorsports career. One such talented youngster is 17-year-old Jade Avedisian. There are talks about gender neutrality in a male-dominated sport, and Avedisian is the one who believes in achieving it. Not only is she breaking barriers with her pursuit to make it to the premier division of racing, but she is also creating history.

Jade Avedisian shook the motorsports world when she was crowned the first female racer to win the national midget championship. For any budding racer, sponsors do play a vital role in chasing their dreams, and for the 17-year-old, it has been none other than Toyota. Recently, the Japanese manufacturer extended its support to Avedisian as they signed a multiyear deal. In a recent podcast, she revealed why she will be avoiding late-mode racing in 2024.

Jade Avedisian has set her eyes on NASCAR

While at 17 she has a lot to learn when it comes to racing. Toyota, who has seen the talent in Jade Avedisian is now also pulling the strings on areas to focus to make her better ready for the big leaps. Talking on the SPEEDSPORT podcast, Avedisian explained her choice of GR Cup over short-track and late-model racing.

She said, “I think it’s their (Toyota) plan in mine. I think if you look at the Cup schedule, there’s gonna be a lot more street courses, and road courses coming up. So I think it’s a good preparation for me to do that. If I do make it or If I can’t make it, I’m just a little more prepared. I know if I do good this year, I’ll probably get more in oval stuff, the ARCA but for now that’s their plan for preparation for me.”

Toyota certainly has some big plans for the young budding driver, and the GR Cup is a good launchpad for the learning process. However, while talking about her experiences, Jade Avedisian also shared how different the vibe was in the Tulsa Shootout vs. the Chili Bowl.

Avedisian shares her experience with Tulsa Shootout and Chilibowl Experiences

Being able to race at both events, the 17-year-old certainly soaked up all the experiences. While crowd energies do factor in while on the track, she went on to explain the minute details that separate the two events. Right from the machine to the track itself, Jade Avedisian highlighted the difference well.

“I think breaking down the track, obviously you know the midgets have a bigger tie and stuff so they build the curb faster than you know the micros. So I think that was the main thing. I mean how fast the curbs build and how big it can get. If you look back on my prelim night, the curb was probably one of the biggest curbs I’ve ever ran, so I think that was a huge difference.” she exclaimed.

After Avedisian’s rise to fame in such a short time, all eyes will be on her when she makes her second career appearance at the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2024.

