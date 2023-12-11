Where do the Trevi Fountain coins go and what does the Pope have to do with that destination?

The Capitolina Board approved the renewal for three years of the Memorandum of Understanding between Rome Capitale and the Vicariate of Rome for the use of the coins collected in the Trevi Fountain. For the next three years, the coins can be used for charitable activities of an assistance and social utility nature

ROME

(ZENIT News / Rome, 12.11.2023).- Perhaps the Trevi Fountain is the most coin-receiving fountain in the world, and no one is forced to do so. Tourists daily toss coins, hoping that by some twist of fate, it will somehow lead to their return to the Italian capital.

It has been estimated that 3,000 euros are thrown into the fountain every day. In 2010, 383,000 euros were collected. A year later, it rose to 951,000 euros annually. By 2018, the collection increased to 1.5 million euros per year. Before the pandemic, it was mentioned that 250,000 euros were collected monthly. The Azienda Comunale Elettricità e Acque (Acea) is responsible for collecting the coins, but what is done with all that money? Or, more importantly, to whom does it belong?

This is addressed by a new agreement between the municipality of Rome and the diocese of which the Pope is the bishop, namely the Diocese of Rome. The Capitolina Board approved the renewal for three years of the Memorandum of Understanding between Rome Capitale and the Vicariate of Rome for the use of the coins collected in the Trevi Fountain. For the next three years, the coins can be used for charitable activities of an assistance and social utility nature.

The municipality makes this agreement with the Pope’s diocese on the grounds that “the coins, thrown as a propitiatory ritual into the waters of the Trevi Fountain by visitors of all nationalities, are the property of Rome Capitale and have always been destined for charitable activities in favor of citizens,” as stated in a press release.

“With this memorandum of understanding, signed with the Vicariate of Rome,” explains the Advisor to Social and Health Policies, Barbara Funari, “the destination, collection, and methods of use of the coins found in the pool of the Trevi Fountain are decided for three consecutive years. The funds collected will be used by Caritas for socio-assistance works aimed at the reception, inclusion, and health of the most disadvantaged and fragile segments of the population. Anyone who decides to throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain, in addition to wishing that their desire comes true, will also have the certainty of supporting a social project.”

In this way, the Pope’s diocese can continue to carry out charitable works for the most in need. The agreement was on the verge of breaking in 2019 with the left-wing mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, although in the end, she had to back down.

